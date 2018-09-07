Buy Dixon Technologies with a target of Rs 3,350: Shailendra Kumar

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Dixon Technologies is in the niche segment of contract manufacturing. Revenue growth is expected at 25 percent for FY19 driven by capacity additions, new client acquisition in TV while backward integration to help margins where electronics faced cost pressures recently.

Our near term target is Rs 3,350.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.