Buy Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 5705: Investment Imperative Group

Investment Imperative Group's report on Dixon Technologies

Dixon's revenues were in line with expectations, while EBITDA beat the estimates, driven by gross margin expansion (336bps yoy and 297bps qoq) and full contribution from Samsung feature phones. EBITDA beat was supported by Consumer Electronics, Lighting and Mobile segments. The company ended FY20 with strong cash generation, improved working capital cycle and net cash balance sheet. Dixon continues to add new customers in key product categories. There is still a lack of clarity on sustenance of consumer demand once the pent-up demand is absorbed. Large order wins under the mobile PLI scheme is the key near-term catalyst.

Outlook

We have raised FY22 revenue and EBITDA forecasts by 8%/10% on new order wins in consumer electronics. We maintain Buy, with a revised TP of Rs5,705 (30x FY22E EPS) and an OW stance in EAP.



