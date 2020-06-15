App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 5705: Investment Imperative Group

Investment Imperative Group is bullish on Dixon Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5705 in its research report dated June 11, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Investment Imperative Group's report on Dixon Technologies


Dixon's revenues were in line with expectations, while EBITDA beat the estimates, driven by gross margin expansion (336bps yoy and 297bps qoq) and full contribution from Samsung feature phones. EBITDA beat was supported by Consumer Electronics, Lighting and Mobile segments. The company ended FY20 with strong cash generation, improved working capital cycle and net cash balance sheet. Dixon continues to add new customers in key product categories. There is still a lack of clarity on sustenance of consumer demand once the pent-up demand is absorbed. Large order wins under the mobile PLI scheme is the key near-term catalyst.



Outlook


We have raised FY22 revenue and EBITDA forecasts by 8%/10% on new order wins in consumer electronics. We maintain Buy, with a revised TP of Rs5,705 (30x FY22E EPS) and an OW stance in EAP.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:54 am

tags #Buy #Dixon Technologies #Investment Imperative Group #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

Amit Shah holds all-party meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Amit Shah holds all-party meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

No COVID-19 cases among 140 customers of US salon where two stylists tested positive

No COVID-19 cases among 140 customers of US salon where two stylists tested positive

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.