you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 5700: SPA Securities

SPA Securities is bullish on Dixon Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5700 in its research report dated June 18, 2020.

SPA Securities' report on Dixon Technologies


On the back of COVID impact, Revenue remained flat YoY at INR 8,574mn. But for COVID impact, revenue would have grown 19%. During Q1FY21, Dixon got approved by ICMR for manufacturing testing devices for 27 diseases including COVID & TB marking its entry into medical electronics segment. However, EBITDA jumped 50% to INR 561mn despite absorbing INR 100mn impact of COVID as well as INR 45mn impact of Forex loss. Gross marginsrose by an impressive 340bps to 15.8%. PAT registered a steep increase of 68% to INR 275mn despite COVID impact of INR 70mn during the quarter.



Outlook


At INR 5,570 the stock is trading at 23.4x FY22E EPS & we downgrade the stock to HOLD from BUY on the back of steep run up in price with PT of INR 5,700(25x FY22E EPS from earlier 22x on the back of significant traction in OEM/ODM activities across its customer segments).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 19, 2020 10:01 am

tags #Buy #Dixon Technologies #Recommendations #SPA Securities

