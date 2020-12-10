Buy Dixon Technologies: target of Rs 13.800 : Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research repor on Dixon Technologies

Opening up of economy has benefited Dixon with healthy recovery offtake; favourable policy structure substantiates company’s structural growth story. Macro tailwinds and sharp rise in new business volumes, scaling-up of mobile vertical with approval of PLI scheme and capacity expansions brightens core business’ growth outlook. Dixon, with a reasonable size and scale, is in a sweet spot to leverage opportunities to partner with global brands, increase local sourcing and explore export opportunities.

Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on Dixon Technologies with a revised PT of Rs. 13,800 considering its strong net earnings growth outlook for FY2021E-FY2023E and as it is a strong compounding structural growth story.

