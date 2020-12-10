PlusFinancial Times
Buy Dixon Technologies: target of Rs 13.800 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Dixon Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 13.800 in its research report dated December 09, 2020.

Dec 10, 2020 / 03:15 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on Dixon Technologies


Opening up of economy has benefited Dixon with healthy recovery offtake; favourable policy structure substantiates company’s structural growth story. Macro tailwinds and sharp rise in new business volumes, scaling-up of mobile vertical with approval of PLI scheme and capacity expansions brightens core business’ growth outlook. Dixon, with a reasonable size and scale, is in a sweet spot to leverage opportunities to partner with global brands, increase local sourcing and explore export opportunities.


Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on Dixon Technologies with a revised PT of Rs. 13,800 considering its strong net earnings growth outlook for FY2021E-FY2023E and as it is a strong compounding structural growth story.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dixon Technologies #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 10, 2020 02:47 pm

