Buy Dixon Technologies: target of Rs 11,000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Dixon Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 11,000 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.
Strong beat on operational performance as OPM rise on a y-o-y basis for almost all verticals. Overall, average capacity utilisation at 75%-80% for Q2. Gearing up on scaling mobile vertical with approval of PLI scheme. Talks at final stages with three large customers in addition to the current anchor brand. Capacity expansion in LED TVs, batons, down lighters, and washing machines on track. Upbeat on increasing overall ODM share as the mobile vertical achieves scale.
Outlook
We recommend Buy on Dixon Technologies (Dixon) with a price target of Rs. 11,000, as we see further room for upside considering strong net earnings growth outlook over FY2021E-FY2023E.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.