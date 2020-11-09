Buy Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 10,889: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Dixon Technologies

The highlight of Dixon’s Q2 FY21 was 30% y/y growth in consumer electronics. This has led to us up-grading our FY21e and FY22e. OEMs added (like VU, One Plus) would further propel growth in FY22 in this category and can be supported by rising capacity, as Dixon intends to raise its TV-set assembly capacity to 5.5m, making it the largest in India. After having been approved for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phones, Dixon is negotiating with three global OEMs, while Samsung is an existing customer. Its successful onboarding of these in coming quarters could lead to another round of estimate upgrading in H2 FY20. The raised upper limit for PLI benefits augurs well for Dixon. Besides, it would benefit from a clause in the policy which empowers the government to transfer PLI benefits from approved applicants who fail to fulfil certain criteria. Some of the approved applicants have feeble balance sheets, which can limit their ability to fund capex. Dixon stands to gain at the cost of these smaller manufacturers. This is the key monitorable in the mobile phone category from an FY23 earnings perspective.

Outlook

After the Q2 FY21 results, we have upgraded our estimates. At the CMP of Rs9,317, the stock quotes at 48x/34x our revised FY22e and FY23e EPS of respectively Rs194 and Rs272.

