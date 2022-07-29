 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Dixon Technologies (India); target of Rs 4200: ICICI Direct

Jul 29, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Dixon Technologies (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4200 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

Dixon Technologies is India’s leading electronic manufacturing (EMS) provider and one of the largest beneficiaries of the government’s PLI scheme. Dixon operates in both original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and original design manufacturing (ODM) • Strong RoE, RoCE at ~20%, ~24%, respectively (three year’s average).

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Dixon at 50x P/E on FY24E EPS with revised target price of Rs 4200/share.

first published: Jul 29, 2022 07:01 pm
