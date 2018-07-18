Buy Divis Laboratories with a target of Rs 1220: Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

Divis Laboratories looks promising, our weekly chart analysis indicates that the stock has already broken out from a declining channel which is a positive sign. In addition, the breakout has also been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes.

Smaller time frame chart further has observed a Cup and Handle pattern breakout. The projections of the breakout indicate stock has the potential of rallying towards its potential target of Rs 1220 levels in the medium term. Crucial support is seen around Rs 1070 levels.

