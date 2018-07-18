App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Divis Laboratories with a target of Rs 1220: Hadrien Mendonca

The projections of the breakout indicate stock has the potential of rallying towards its potential target of Rs 1220 levels in the medium term.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

Divis Laboratories looks promising, our weekly chart analysis indicates that the stock has already broken out from a declining channel which is a positive sign. In addition, the breakout has also been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes.

Smaller time frame chart further has observed a Cup and Handle pattern breakout. The projections of the breakout indicate stock has the potential of rallying towards its potential target of Rs 1220 levels in the medium term. Crucial support is seen around Rs 1070 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 02:35 pm

