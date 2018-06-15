App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Divi’s Laboratories, target Rs 1210: Aditya Agarwal

"We believe the stock is likely to resume its uptrend and therefore advice traders to buy this stock in a range of Rs 1080 to Rs 1070 with a price target of Rs 1210," says Aditya Agarwal of Way2Wealth Brokers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Aditya Agarwal

On the daily chart, Divi’s Laboratories has formed a strong base near Rs 1020 zone which coincided with the daily 200 DMA and started moving higher. During last week, the stock formed a ‘Doji’ candle precisely at weekly 45-EMA.

The Higher Top Higher Bottom formation on the weekly chart is intact. Hence, we believe the stock is likely to resume its uptrend and therefore advice traders to buy this stock in a range of Rs 1080 to Rs 1070 with a price target of Rs 1210. A stop loss should be placed at Rs 1,010 below which our bullish view will be negated.

Disclaimer: The author Head of Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 01:03 pm

tags #Srocks views

