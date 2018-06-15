Buy Divi’s Laboratories, target Rs 1210: Aditya Agarwal

Aditya Agarwal

On the daily chart, Divi’s Laboratories has formed a strong base near Rs 1020 zone which coincided with the daily 200 DMA and started moving higher. During last week, the stock formed a ‘Doji’ candle precisely at weekly 45-EMA.

The Higher Top Higher Bottom formation on the weekly chart is intact. Hence, we believe the stock is likely to resume its uptrend and therefore advice traders to buy this stock in a range of Rs 1080 to Rs 1070 with a price target of Rs 1210. A stop loss should be placed at Rs 1,010 below which our bullish view will be negated.

