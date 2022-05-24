Buy Divis Laboratories: target of Rs 4900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Divis Laboratories

Beating ours as well as the street’s estimates, Divis Laboratories (Divis) Q4FY22 numbers were impressive amid multiple challenges confronted by industry and its peers. Management commentary was encouraging and pointed at healthy demand, well supported by capacity expansion plans, which would drive topline growth over the long term. However, in the near term, increasing raw material costs and freight costs, pricing pressures in the US generics markets could overweigh on performance.

Outlook

While there are apparent near-term concerns, long-term growth levers are intact, hence we maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock with revised PT of Rs 4900.

