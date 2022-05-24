 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Divis Laboratories: target of Rs 4900: Sharekhan

May 24, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Divis Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4900 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

Beating ours as well as the street’s estimates, Divis Laboratories (Divis) Q4FY22 numbers were impressive amid multiple challenges confronted by industry and its peers. Management commentary was encouraging and pointed at healthy demand, well supported by capacity expansion plans, which would drive topline growth over the long term. However, in the near term, increasing raw material costs and freight costs, pricing pressures in the US generics markets could overweigh on performance.

While there are apparent near-term concerns, long-term growth levers are intact, hence we maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock with revised PT of Rs 4900.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 24, 2022 07:26 pm
