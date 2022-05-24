English
    Buy Divis Laboratories: target of Rs 4900: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Divis Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4900 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Divis Laboratories


    Beating ours as well as the street’s estimates, Divis Laboratories (Divis) Q4FY22 numbers were impressive amid multiple challenges confronted by industry and its peers. Management commentary was encouraging and pointed at healthy demand, well supported by capacity expansion plans, which would drive topline growth over the long term. However, in the near term, increasing raw material costs and freight costs, pricing pressures in the US generics markets could overweigh on performance.


    Outlook


    While there are apparent near-term concerns, long-term growth levers are intact, hence we maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock with revised PT of Rs 4900.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 24, 2022 07:26 pm
