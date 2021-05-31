Buy Divis Laboratories: target of Rs 4810: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Divis Laboratories

Divis reported yet another impressive performance for Q4FY2021 with results ahead of estimates. Sales for Q4 were up 28.7% yoy while PAT grew 50.4%. Expanded capacities commissioning coupled with a robust growth outlook could open up substantial growth opportunities for the company. Divis has identified new growth avenues which include shortlisting of next set of 10 molecules and pursuing opportunities in contrast media manufacturing, which could be the key growth drivers.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation on Divis Laboratories Limited (Divis) with a revised PT of Rs. 4,810.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More