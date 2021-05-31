Buy Divis Laboratories: target of Rs 4810: Sharekhan
Sharekhan is bullish on Divis Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4810 in its research report dated May 28, 2021.
Sharekhan's research report on Divis Laboratories
Divis reported yet another impressive performance for Q4FY2021 with results ahead of estimates. Sales for Q4 were up 28.7% yoy while PAT grew 50.4%. Expanded capacities commissioning coupled with a robust growth outlook could open up substantial growth opportunities for the company. Divis has identified new growth avenues which include shortlisting of next set of 10 molecules and pursuing opportunities in contrast media manufacturing, which could be the key growth drivers.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy recommendation on Divis Laboratories Limited (Divis) with a revised PT of Rs. 4,810.
