Buy Divis Laboratories: target of Rs 4810: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Divis Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4810 in its research report dated May 28, 2021.

May 31, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Divis Laboratories


Divis reported yet another impressive performance for Q4FY2021 with results ahead of estimates. Sales for Q4 were up 28.7% yoy while PAT grew 50.4%. Expanded capacities commissioning coupled with a robust growth outlook could open up substantial growth opportunities for the company. Divis has identified new growth avenues which include shortlisting of next set of 10 molecules and pursuing opportunities in contrast media manufacturing, which could be the key growth drivers.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy recommendation on Divis Laboratories Limited (Divis) with a revised PT of Rs. 4,810.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Divis Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: May 31, 2021 01:40 pm

