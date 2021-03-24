Buy Divis Laboratories: target of Rs 4500: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Divis Laboratories

Divis Laboratories Limited (Divis) is expected to benefit from strong growth in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) space. Divis has identified new growth avenues, which include entry in the contrast media manufacturing and identification of next 10 molecules which have gone off patent. The new avenues could drive the company’s growth ahead. Divis strict adherence to IPR norms, proven delivery capability through the development cycle, commercial supply track record, backward integration and strong relationship with pharma majors are key advantages.

Outlook

We re-iterate Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,500.

