Buy Divis Laboratories: target of Rs 4500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Divis Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4500 in its research report dated March 23, 2021.

March 24, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Divis Laboratories


Divis Laboratories Limited (Divis) is expected to benefit from strong growth in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) space. Divis has identified new growth avenues, which include entry in the contrast media manufacturing and identification of next 10 molecules which have gone off patent. The new avenues could drive the company’s growth ahead. Divis strict adherence to IPR norms, proven delivery capability through the development cycle, commercial supply track record, backward integration and strong relationship with pharma majors are key advantages.



Outlook


We re-iterate Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,500.


TAGS: #Buy #Divis Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 24, 2021 03:40 pm

