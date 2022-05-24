English
    Buy Divi’s Laboratories; target of Rs 4480: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Divi’s Laboratories recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4480 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Divi’s Laboratories


    DIVI delivered a better-than-expected 4QFY22, with the highest ever quarterly sales and EBITDA. The performance was largely led by strong traction in the Custom Synthesis (CS) segment. We lower our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 11%/14%, factoring in: a) reduced sales of COVID-related products, considering the low number of cases globally, b) a gradual uptick in growth in the Generics segment, and c) delay in implementation of Kakinada capex. We value DIVI at 33x 12-month forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR4,480. DIVI continues to: 1) work on contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMs) projects, 2) develop its Generics API pipeline, and 3) subsequently build capacity to meet sustainable as well as situational opportunities. We maintain our Buy rating.


    Outlook


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 24, 2022 07:14 pm
