Buy Divi’s Laboratories; target of Rs 4480: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Divi’s Laboratories

DIVI delivered a better-than-expected 4QFY22, with the highest ever quarterly sales and EBITDA. The performance was largely led by strong traction in the Custom Synthesis (CS) segment. We lower our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 11%/14%, factoring in: a) reduced sales of COVID-related products, considering the low number of cases globally, b) a gradual uptick in growth in the Generics segment, and c) delay in implementation of Kakinada capex. We value DIVI at 33x 12-month forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR4,480. DIVI continues to: 1) work on contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMs) projects, 2) develop its Generics API pipeline, and 3) subsequently build capacity to meet sustainable as well as situational opportunities. We maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

We value DIVI at 33x 12-months forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR4,480. DIVI continues to: 1) work on contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMs) projects, 2) develop its Generics API pipeline, and 3) subsequently build capacity to meet sustainable as well as situational opportunities. We maintain our Buy rating.

