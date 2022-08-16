Buy Divis Laboratories; target of Rs 4450: Sharekhan

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Divis Laboratories

Divis Q1FY23 results were a mixed bag and reflected the higher operating costs while the lower tax rate resulted in a double-digit PAT growth and the results missed estimates. Established capabilities, backward integration, focus on quality, and benefits of scale coupled with major capacity expansion plans commencing, are the positives that could support growth. The management commentary points to healthy demand, well supported by capacity expansion plans, which would drive top-line growth for the company, but elevated cost pressures will weigh on the performance in the coming quarters.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock of Divis’ Laboratories with a revised PT of Rs 4450.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Divis Laboratories - 140822 - khan