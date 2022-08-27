Buy Divis Laboratories; target of Rs 4450: Sharekhan

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Sharekhan's research report on Divis Laboratories

In its annual report for FY22, Divis has mentioned of the challenges confronted in FY22 on the back of Covid pandemic, unprecedented volatility in commodity costs, which impacted business across markets. Divis’ long-term growth opportunities are robust and the company is well-placed to capitalize on the same. With expanded capacities going on stream, Divis could be best placed to cater to increased demand. Given the cost headwinds including higher raw material costs, freight costs, and power costs, could overweigh on the performance in the near term, though long term growth levers are intact.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation on Divis Laboratories (Divis) with a unchanged PT of Rs. 4450.

At 17:30 Divis Laboratories was quoting at Rs 3,587.15, up Rs 49.10, or 1.39 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,600.00 and an intraday low of Rs 3,538.05.

It was trading with volumes of 33,590 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 46,783 shares, a decrease of -28.20 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.19 percent or Rs 41.75 at Rs 3,538.05.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,425.00 and 52-week low Rs 3,365.10 on 18 October, 2021 and 26 May, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.88 percent below its 52-week high and 6.6 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 95,227.56 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Divis Laboratories - 270822 - khan