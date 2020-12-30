MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 4425: ICICI Direct

ICICI Securities is bullish on Divi's Laboratories recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4425 in its research report dated December 30, 2020.

Broker Research
December 30, 2020 / 12:42 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Divi's Laboratories


Revenues grew 33.4% YoY to Rs 3480 crore in H1FY21. Generic segment grew 38.6% YoY to Rs 1777 crore. Custom synthesis grew 31.8% YoY to Rs 1409 crore. Carotenoids grew 14.0% YoY to Rs 294 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 777 bps YoY to 41.4% due to significantly better gross margin performance and lower other expenditure. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 64.2% YoY to Rs 1441 crore. Net profit grew 60.8% YoY to Rs 1012 crore in-line with a strong operational performance.



Outlook


We maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 4425 based on 40x FY23E EPS of Rs 110.6.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Divis Laboratories #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
first published: Dec 30, 2020 12:42 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.