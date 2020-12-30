Buy Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 4425: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Divi's Laboratories

Revenues grew 33.4% YoY to Rs 3480 crore in H1FY21. Generic segment grew 38.6% YoY to Rs 1777 crore. Custom synthesis grew 31.8% YoY to Rs 1409 crore. Carotenoids grew 14.0% YoY to Rs 294 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 777 bps YoY to 41.4% due to significantly better gross margin performance and lower other expenditure. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 64.2% YoY to Rs 1441 crore. Net profit grew 60.8% YoY to Rs 1012 crore in-line with a strong operational performance.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 4425 based on 40x FY23E EPS of Rs 110.6.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.