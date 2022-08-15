English
    Buy Divi’s Laboratories; target of Rs 4340: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Divi’s Laboratories recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4340 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    August 15, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Divi’s Laboratories


    DIVI delivered an in-line earnings in 1QFY23. While traction in Custom Synthesis (CS) has toned down in 1QFY23, there has been a pick-up in the sale of Nutraceuticals. Also, the completion of additional capacity will drive a better sales run-rate in the Generics segment. We cut our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 6%/3% to factor in: a) a higher operating cost due to an inflation-linked increase in raw material cost and elevated freight cost, and b) some moderation in the CS segment. We continue to value DIVI at 33x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR4,340. While the high base in FY22 may cap earnings growth in the near term, DIVI continues to strengthen its skill sets in newer technology like peptides, HiPo conjugate drugs, and contrast media products. It is also building up its commercial capability to tap future business opportunities. We maintain our Buy rating.



    Outlook


    We continue to value DIVI at 33x 12M forward earnings to arrive at price target of INR4,340

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 15, 2022 05:52 pm
