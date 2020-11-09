172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-divis-laboratories-target-of-rs-4205-icici-direct-6088921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 4205: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Divi's Laboratories recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4205 in its research report dated November 08, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Divi's Laboratories


Revenues grew 21.0% YoY to Rs 1749 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1679 crore). Generic segment grew 25.9% YoY to Rs 883 crore. Custom synthesis grew 18.1% YoY to Rs 700 crore. Carotenoids grew 9.9% YoY to Rs 167 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 843 bps YoY to 42.4% (I-direct estimate: 36.5%) due to significantly better gross margin performance and lower other expenditure. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 51.1% YoY to Rs 741 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 613 crore). Net profit grew 45.6% YoY to Rs 520 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 448 crore) in-line with strong operational performance. Delta vis-a-vis EBITDA was due to lower other income and higher depreciation.


Outlook


Divi’s stays a quintessential play on the Indian API/CRAMs segment with its product offerings and execution prowess. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 4205 based on 38x FY23E EPS of Rs 110.6.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 11:52 am

