Buy Divis Laboratories: Target Of Rs 4175: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Divis Laboratories recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4175 in its research report dated December 04, 2020.

Dec 7, 2020 / 02:02 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on Divis Laboratories


Divis Laboratories Limited (Divis) is witnessing strong demand in both the API as well as custom synthesis businesses. Divis is in the midst of an massive capacity expansion plan. In addition to the earlier capex plan of Rs 1800 crore, it shall be investing Rs 400 crore in the custom synthesis business. Divis has also commenced work on the Kakinada greenfield plant at an investment of Rs 1500 crore with phase I likely to commence operations in the next 18 months.


Outlook


We believe Divis could also benefit from backward-integration initiatives and has planned launch more products. We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 4,175.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Divis Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 7, 2020 02:02 pm

