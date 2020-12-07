Buy Divis Laboratories: Target Of Rs 4175: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research repor on Divis Laboratories

Divis Laboratories Limited (Divis) is witnessing strong demand in both the API as well as custom synthesis businesses. Divis is in the midst of an massive capacity expansion plan. In addition to the earlier capex plan of Rs 1800 crore, it shall be investing Rs 400 crore in the custom synthesis business. Divis has also commenced work on the Kakinada greenfield plant at an investment of Rs 1500 crore with phase I likely to commence operations in the next 18 months.

Outlook

We believe Divis could also benefit from backward-integration initiatives and has planned launch more products. We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 4,175.

