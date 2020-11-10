PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Divi’s Laboratories; target of Rs 3900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Divi’s Laboratories recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3900 in its research report dated November 08, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Divi’s Laboratories


Divi’s Lab (DIVI) reported a strong beat on 2QFY21 earnings. This was led by healthy traction in Generics / Custom Synthesis (CS), coupled with lower raw material cost and better operating leverage. Interestingly, meaningful benefit is yet to accrue from the major capex phase. DIVI indicated an additional fast-track capex to cater to the upcoming requirement of its CS customers. - We raise our earnings estimate for FY21/FY22 by 9.5%/11.9%, factoring in a) new business opportunity b) an improved business outlook for the Nutraceuticals segment, and c) better capacity utilization of recently commercialized manufacturing units.



Outlook


We continue to value DIVI at 36x 12M forward earnings to arrive at TP of INR3,900. We remain positive on DIVI’s a) robust chemistry skill sets, b) strong business visibility ahead of capex, c) market leadership in select products, d) healthy balance sheet, and e) consistently superior return ratios. Reiterate BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:12 pm

