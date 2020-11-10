Buy Divi’s Laboratories; target of Rs 3900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Divi’s Laboratories

Divi’s Lab (DIVI) reported a strong beat on 2QFY21 earnings. This was led by healthy traction in Generics / Custom Synthesis (CS), coupled with lower raw material cost and better operating leverage. Interestingly, meaningful benefit is yet to accrue from the major capex phase. DIVI indicated an additional fast-track capex to cater to the upcoming requirement of its CS customers. - We raise our earnings estimate for FY21/FY22 by 9.5%/11.9%, factoring in a) new business opportunity b) an improved business outlook for the Nutraceuticals segment, and c) better capacity utilization of recently commercialized manufacturing units.

Outlook

We continue to value DIVI at 36x 12M forward earnings to arrive at TP of INR3,900. We remain positive on DIVI’s a) robust chemistry skill sets, b) strong business visibility ahead of capex, c) market leadership in select products, d) healthy balance sheet, and e) consistently superior return ratios. Reiterate BUY.

