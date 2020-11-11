PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Divis Laboratories: target of Rs 3800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Divis Laboratories recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3800 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Divis Laboratories


Divis Laboratories Limited (Divis) reported impressive performance for yet another quarter with results ahead of estimates. Divis is witnessing improved demand traction across both its segments of API and custom synthesis business. In addition to the ongoing capex of Rs 1800 crore, Divis has announced Rs 400 crore of capex for the custom synthesis business. Also it has received an approval from the Government for Kakinada Greenfield. Sturdy capacity expansion plans would support growth going ahead. We expect Divis to benefit from backward-integration initiatives, large capex project and demand traction.


Outlook


We retain Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 3,800.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Buy #Divis Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan

