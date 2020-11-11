Buy Divis Laboratories: target of Rs 3800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Divis Laboratories

Divis Laboratories Limited (Divis) reported impressive performance for yet another quarter with results ahead of estimates. Divis is witnessing improved demand traction across both its segments of API and custom synthesis business. In addition to the ongoing capex of Rs 1800 crore, Divis has announced Rs 400 crore of capex for the custom synthesis business. Also it has received an approval from the Government for Kakinada Greenfield. Sturdy capacity expansion plans would support growth going ahead. We expect Divis to benefit from backward-integration initiatives, large capex project and demand traction.

Outlook

We retain Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 3,800.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.