Buy Divis Laboratories; target of Rs 3400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Divis Laboratories

Divis Laboratories (Divis) reported impressive performance for quarter. Consolidated sales stood at Rs 1730 crore up 48.8% y-o-y, while Adj PAT stood at Rs. 487 crore up 75% y-o-y. Hunt by global players for an alternative API source is expected to benefit companies like Divis. Benefits of backward integration, healthy product pipeline and commissioning of expanded capacities, amidst strong demand environment are the key positives. Strong earnings visibility, Sturdy balance sheet and healthy return ratios bode well.

Outlook

We retain Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 3,400.

