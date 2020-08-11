Buy Divi’s Laboratories; target of Rs 3350: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Divi’s Laboratories

Divi’s Lab (DIVI) delivered all-time high sales/EBITDA/PAT for the quarter. Overall performance was led by volumes and did not include any business opportunity related to COVID-19 treatment. The major capex program would be completed in FY21, and the commercial benefit would start accruing in FY22. This would further enhance the earnings trajectory going forward. - We raise our earnings estimate for FY21/FY22 by 16%/13% to factor robust demand for DIVI’s products, improving profitability owing to backward integration, and incremental business from new capex. We value DIVI at 35x (a 25% premium to its three-year average) considering: (a) renewed growth prospects for generic APIs, (b) its strong relationship with innovators, which is improving the scope of business in CRAMS (Contract Research And Manufacturing Services), and (c) capex support to meet the future requirements of customers.

Outlook

Accordingly, we arrive at TP of INR3,350 on a 12M forward earnings basis.

