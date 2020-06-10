App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Divis Laboratories target of Rs 2700: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Divis Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2700 in its research report dated June 08, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Divis Laboratories


Divis Laboratories consolidated sales for Q4FY20 grew by 9.7% y-o-y to Rs. 1,389, in line with estimates; OPM shrunk by 140 bps y-o-y to 32%, while adjusted PAT was up 10.6% to Rs. 331 crore, largely in line with estimates. The hunt for an alternate procurement source for API by global companies and measures by the Government of India to promote API manufacturing in India and reduce dependence on imports, are the key positives for Divis. Divis would also benefit from its focus on completion of large capex project, which provides ample visibility to cater to the increased demand.


Outlook


We retain Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 2,700.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Jun 10, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #Buy #Divis Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan

