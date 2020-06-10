Buy Divis Laboratories target of Rs 2700: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Divis Laboratories

Divis Laboratories consolidated sales for Q4FY20 grew by 9.7% y-o-y to Rs. 1,389, in line with estimates; OPM shrunk by 140 bps y-o-y to 32%, while adjusted PAT was up 10.6% to Rs. 331 crore, largely in line with estimates. The hunt for an alternate procurement source for API by global companies and measures by the Government of India to promote API manufacturing in India and reduce dependence on imports, are the key positives for Divis. Divis would also benefit from its focus on completion of large capex project, which provides ample visibility to cater to the increased demand.

Outlook

We retain Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 2,700.







