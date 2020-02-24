Buy Divis Laboratories target of Rs 2430: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Divis Laboratories

Divis is well placed to capitalize on the opportunities in the API space. A strong run up in the API prices attributable to likely supply disruption from China due to outbreak of the Corona Virus is would substantially benefit API focused companies like Divis. Backward integration, aggressive capex plan incurred in the past and outsourcing opportunities would add to the topline and PAT growth for Divis. Further The company does not have pending regulatory hurdles which is a key positive and offers visibility for growth going ahead. We expect the sales and PAT to grow CAGR 20% and 24% respectively over FY2020 –FY2022.

Outlook

We maintain Buy recommendation on Divis Laboratories (Divis) with a revised PT of Rs 2,430.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.