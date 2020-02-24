App
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Divis Laboratories target of Rs 2430: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Divis Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2430 in its research report dated February 20, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Divis Laboratories


Divis is well placed to capitalize on the opportunities in the API space. A strong run up in the API prices attributable to likely supply disruption from China due to outbreak of the Corona Virus is would substantially benefit API focused companies like Divis. Backward integration, aggressive capex plan incurred in the past and outsourcing opportunities would add to the topline and PAT growth for Divis. Further The company does not have pending regulatory hurdles which is a key positive and offers visibility for growth going ahead. We expect the sales and PAT to grow CAGR 20% and 24% respectively over FY2020 –FY2022.



Outlook


We maintain Buy recommendation on Divis Laboratories (Divis) with a revised PT of Rs 2,430.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 24, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Buy #Divis Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan

