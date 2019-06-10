Buy Divi’s Laboratories; target of Rs 1850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Divi’s Laboratories

Sales set for healthy growth in the next two years; aggressive capex plan to monetise opportunities in the US and China. Benefits of capex plan to accrue from FY2021; No pending regulatory hurdles. We expect company to report sales and profit CAGRs of 21% and 22%, respectively during FY2019-FY2021E; Q4 earnings lagged estimates due to one-offs.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation with a PT of Rs. 1,850.

