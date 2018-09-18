Buy Divis Laboratories; target of Rs 1670: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Divis Laboratories

In the past five months, rupee has depreciated by 10-11%, benefitting exporting pharma companies in terms of better sales realisation and profitability. Hence, we have revised our INR assumptions to Rs. 69 vs. earlier Rs. 67 (for FY2020E and FY2021E), leading to upgrade of 2-3% each in our sales and earnings estimates (FY2020E and FY2021E) for Divis Laboratories Limited (Divis).

Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation with an upward revised PT of Rs. 1,670.

