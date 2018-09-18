App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Divis Laboratories; target of Rs 1670: Sharekhan

Sharekhan bullish on Divis Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1670 in its research report dated September 17, 2018.

Sharekhan's research report on Divis Laboratories


In the past five months, rupee has depreciated by 10-11%, benefitting exporting pharma companies in terms of better sales realisation and profitability. Hence, we have revised our INR assumptions to Rs. 69 vs. earlier Rs. 67 (for FY2020E and FY2021E), leading to upgrade of 2-3% each in our sales and earnings estimates (FY2020E and FY2021E) for Divis Laboratories Limited (Divis).


Outlook


We maintain our Buy recommendation with an upward revised PT of Rs. 1,670.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 18, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Buy #Divis Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan

