Buy Dishman Carbogen Amcis; target of Rs 355: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Dishman Carbogen Amcis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 355 in its research report dated August 16, 2019.
DCAL delivered largely in-line revenue with 8.2% YoY growth to Rs 5.2bn. CRAMS segment was up 11.9/-20% YoY/QoQ in 1QFY20, while Marketable Molecules grew 11.9% YoY, led by Cholesterol supplies. We expect 2HFY20 to be much stronger, as the mgmt’s guidance is unchanged at ~10% YoY growth for FY20E. Within CRAMs, India reported a jump of 28% YoY with the continued traction in Proketal, Sirturo, and Eprosartan APIs. Although Niraparib API ramp-up remains contingent on GSK’s response, the commercial orders for other products have jumped 1.5-2x over FY19. Expect CRAMS India to post at least 16% CAGR over FY19-21E. Carbogen Swiss de-grew 16% QoQ to Rs 2.6bn as commercial orders tapered down following a strong 4QFY19. However, the visibility of new products has increased with 3 product filings from customers. Aided by expanded development capacity, Nuzrya launch, ADC and multiple sclerosis approvals in FY21E, we expect 12% rev CAGR for the segment over FY19-21E. EBITDA at Rs 1.2bn, down 1.1/29.5% YoY/QoQ, was affected by unfavourable product mix, high employee cost, and forex losses. EBITDA margin came in at 22.9%, down 216/319bps YoY/QoQ. PAT at Rs 343mn was down 13/55% YoY/QoQ.
Outlook
We maintain a BUY on DCAL following a disappointing quarter. Our TP is revised to Rs 355 (15x FY21E EPS) with a 5% cut to FY21E EPS (higher depreciation expectation).
