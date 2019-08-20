App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dishman Carbogen Amcis; target of Rs 355: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Dishman Carbogen Amcis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 355 in its research report dated August 16, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Dishman Carbogen Amcis


DCAL delivered largely in-line revenue with 8.2% YoY growth to Rs 5.2bn. CRAMS segment was up 11.9/-20% YoY/QoQ in 1QFY20, while Marketable Molecules grew 11.9% YoY, led by Cholesterol supplies. We expect 2HFY20 to be much stronger, as the mgmt’s guidance is unchanged at ~10% YoY growth for FY20E. Within CRAMs, India reported a jump of 28% YoY with the continued traction in Proketal, Sirturo, and Eprosartan APIs. Although Niraparib API ramp-up remains contingent on GSK’s response, the commercial orders for other products have jumped 1.5-2x over FY19. Expect CRAMS India to post at least 16% CAGR over FY19-21E. Carbogen Swiss de-grew 16% QoQ to Rs 2.6bn as commercial orders tapered down following a strong 4QFY19. However, the visibility of new products has increased with 3 product filings from customers. Aided by expanded development capacity, Nuzrya launch, ADC and multiple sclerosis approvals in FY21E, we expect 12% rev CAGR for the segment over FY19-21E. EBITDA at Rs 1.2bn, down 1.1/29.5% YoY/QoQ, was affected by unfavourable product mix, high employee cost, and forex losses. EBITDA margin came in at 22.9%, down 216/319bps YoY/QoQ. PAT at Rs 343mn was down 13/55% YoY/QoQ.


Outlook


We maintain a BUY on DCAL following a disappointing quarter. Our TP is revised to Rs 355 (15x FY21E EPS) with a 5% cut to FY21E EPS (higher depreciation expectation).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #Buy #Dishman Carbogen Amcis #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.