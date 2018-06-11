Buy Dish TV; target of Rs 97: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Dish TV has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 97 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.
HDFC Securities's research report on Dish TV
Dish TV (DITV) reported merged financials including Videocon D2H (VD2H) w.e.f. 1st Oct’17. 4QFY18 numbers were marginally weak. Revenue was at Rs 15.3bn (-5% QoQ) and adjusted EBITDA at Rs 4.6bn (-7% QoQ). ARPU declined 5% QoQ to Rs 201.Airtel DTH and Tata Sky has registered healthy growth over FY15-18 despite monetization, GST and FreeDish competition. Industry prospects are thus enticing. Regulatory tailwinds through tariff order implementation and/or blockade to FreeDish (20mn subs) could be positive. That said, RJio’s potential assault into pay TV market is a risk.
Outlook
Given completion of merger, we expect DITV to sharpen focus and tightened execution. This is inevitable for sustained re-rating of DITV.Our positive view on DITV is on account of its inexpensive valuations (8.5/7.3x FY19/20E EV/E) BUY with a TP of Rs 97 (9x FY20E EV/E).
