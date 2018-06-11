Buy Dish TV; target of Rs 97: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on Dish TV

Dish TV (DITV) reported merged financials including Videocon D2H (VD2H) w.e.f. 1st Oct’17. 4QFY18 numbers were marginally weak. Revenue was at Rs 15.3bn (-5% QoQ) and adjusted EBITDA at Rs 4.6bn (-7% QoQ). ARPU declined 5% QoQ to Rs 201.Airtel DTH and Tata Sky has registered healthy growth over FY15-18 despite monetization, GST and FreeDish competition. Industry prospects are thus enticing. Regulatory tailwinds through tariff order implementation and/or blockade to FreeDish (20mn subs) could be positive. That said, RJio’s potential assault into pay TV market is a risk.

Outlook

Given completion of merger, we expect DITV to sharpen focus and tightened execution. This is inevitable for sustained re-rating of DITV.Our positive view on DITV is on account of its inexpensive valuations (8.5/7.3x FY19/20E EV/E) BUY with a TP of Rs 97 (9x FY20E EV/E).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.