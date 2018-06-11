App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:09 PM IST

Buy Dish TV; target of Rs 97: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Dish TV has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 97 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on Dish TV

Dish  TV  (DITV)  reported  merged financials including Videocon D2H (VD2H) w.e.f.  1st  Oct’17. 4QFY18 numbers were marginally weak. Revenue was at Rs 15.3bn  (-5%  QoQ) and adjusted EBITDA at Rs 4.6bn (-7% QoQ). ARPU declined 5% QoQ to Rs 201.Airtel  DTH and Tata Sky has registered healthy growth over FY15-18 despite monetization,  GST  and  FreeDish  competition. Industry prospects are thus enticing.  Regulatory  tailwinds through tariff order implementation and/or blockade  to  FreeDish  (20mn  subs)  could  be positive. That said, RJio’s potential assault into pay TV market is a risk.

Outlook

Given completion of merger, we expect DITV to sharpen focus and tightened execution. This is inevitable for sustained re-rating of DITV.Our positive view on DITV is on account of its inexpensive valuations (8.5/7.3x FY19/20E EV/E) BUY with a TP of Rs 97 (9x FY20E EV/E).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Buy #Dish TV #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

