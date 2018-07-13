App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dish TV India; target of Rs 96: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Dish TV India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 96 in its research report dated July 11, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Dish TV India


Dish TV’s (Dish) Q1FY19 sales and EBITDA increased by 8% QoQ and 39% QoQ, respectively. Key highlights: 1) 8.1% QoQ rise in subscription revenue due to incrementally higher HD viewership, lower package discounts and price hikes for a majority of recharge packages; 2) QoQ net subscriber additions were 0.3mn versus 0.2mn in Q4FY18; and 3) EBITDA margin spiked 748bps QoQ to 33.6% due to a high base on account of a one-off merger-related cost to the tune of INR600mn in Q4FY18, as well as backend, IT and infrastructure cost synergies materialising during the quarter. Potential catalysts: 1) cost synergies from the Videocon D2H merger (management guidance: INR5.1bn for FY19); and 2) a level playing field in the TV space in the wake of TRAI’s tariff order.


Outlook
Maintain ‘BUY’. However, impact of Jio GigaFiber is a key concern.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 13, 2018 04:43 pm

tags #Buy #Dish TV India #Edelweiss #Recommendations

