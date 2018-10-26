App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dish TV India; target of Rs 50: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dish TV India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 50 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Dish TV India


Subscription revenue fell 2% QoQ to INR14.5b (4% miss) due to lower net subscriber addition and a decline in ARPU. This, coupled with muted other revenue, led to a 4% QoQ decline in consol. revenue to INR15.9b (4% miss). Consol. EBITDA declined 3% QoQ to INR5.4b (4% miss), mainly dragged by lower revenue, partly offset by 4% QoQ savings in opex. Yet, EBITDA margin expanded 30bp QoQ to 33.9%. PAT declined 9% QoQ to INR0.3b (72% miss) due to a decline in EBITDA.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at EV/EBITDA of 3.3x FY19E and 2.5x FY20E. We lower our TP to INR50 (prior: INR80), ascribing 4x (~50% discount to three-year average and versus 7x earlier) to FY20E EBITDA on the back of a cut in our estimates due to the overhang from RJio’s aggressive broadband roll-out. The recent sharp correction factors in the negatives, making DITV attractively priced, in our view. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 04:56 pm

tags #Buy #Dish TV India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

