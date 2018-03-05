Buy Dilip Buildcon, target Rs 1265; may not face hurdles in financial closure of HAM projects: Nomura

Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose 1.5 percent intraday Monday as broking house Nomura has maintained buy rating on the stock with target of Rs 1,265 per share.

According to the broking house, the recent series of order wins exceed top end of its order inflow guidance for FY18. The company has secured more recent EPC contracts at aggressive bids.

The HAM project bids seems competitive, while overall bidding appearing reasonable, it added.

The firm does not expect company to face major hurdles in financial closure of new HAM projects.

At 10:30 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 961.35, up Rs 7.60, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.

The stock gained 122 percent in the last 9 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil