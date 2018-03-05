App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 05, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dilip Buildcon, target Rs 1265; may not face hurdles in financial closure of HAM projects: Nomura

According to the broking house, the recent series of order wins exceed top end of its order inflow guidance for FY18. The company has secured more recent EPC contracts at aggressive bids.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose 1.5 percent intraday Monday as broking house Nomura has maintained buy rating on the stock with target of Rs 1,265 per share.

According to the broking house, the recent series of order wins exceed top end of its order inflow guidance for FY18. The company has secured more recent EPC contracts at aggressive bids.

The HAM project bids seems competitive, while overall bidding appearing reasonable, it added.

The firm does not expect company to face major hurdles in financial closure of new HAM projects.

At 10:30 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 961.35, up Rs 7.60, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.

The stock gained 122 percent in the last 9 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC