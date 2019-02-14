Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 833: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Dilip Buildcon

DBL posted strong 3QFY19 Rev/EBITDA/APAT of Rs 24.9/4.4/2.1bn (+6/7/14% beat) despite only ~Rs. 100bn of the order book effectively being under execution. EBIDTA margins came in line at 17.7%. With 80-IA projects still contributing significantly, DBL reported a 6% effective tax rate.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with reduced TP of Rs 833/sh (13.5x Dec-20E EPS and BOT at 1x equity invested).

