you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 833: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Dilip Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 833 in its research report dated February 09, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Dilip Buildcon


DBL posted strong 3QFY19 Rev/EBITDA/APAT of Rs 24.9/4.4/2.1bn (+6/7/14% beat) despite only ~Rs. 100bn of the order book effectively being under execution. EBIDTA margins came in line at 17.7%. With 80-IA projects still contributing significantly, DBL reported a 6% effective tax rate.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with reduced TP of Rs 833/sh (13.5x Dec-20E EPS and BOT at 1x equity invested).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 14, 2019 03:39 pm

tags #Buy #Dilip Buildcon #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

