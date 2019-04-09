Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 833: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Dilip Buildcon

We attended Dilip Buildcon Ltd. (DBL) Analyst Meet/Zuari Bridge Site Visit in Goa on 5th/6th April 2019. As per DBL this is the 2nd largest Cable Suspension bridge being built in India. This is a MORTH funded project with total length of 13.6km including an elevated road of 8km and a cable suspension bridge on Zuari River of 640m length. Rs 14bn is the total cost of all 3 packages and the project is expected to be completed by 5th Oct 2020, a delay of 18months.

Outlook

DBL has got ‘Extension of Time’ for the same as there were delays owing to land acquisition; still about 5-10% land is not in possession. DBL is trading at an attractive valuation of 9.4x FY21E P/E. We maintain BUY with Rs 833/sh TP (13.5x FY21E EPS and BOT at 1x equity invested equity. With likely Rs 20bn advance receipt, debt may have peaked.

