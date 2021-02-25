English
Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 753: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Dilip Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 753 in its research report dated February 24, 2021.

February 25, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on Dilip Buildcon


Q3FY21 revenue grew by 3.6% YoY led by normalcy in operation and strong order book. EBITDA margin declined by 115bps YoY to 16.5% due to higher material cost while other expenses declined by 44% YoY. Order book remain healthy at Rs26,141cr (3x TTM revenue) supported by strong inflow of Rs15,831cr in 9MFY21, provides strong revenue visibility for the next three years. PAT de-grew by 13% YoY due to higher tax rate of 33.9% compared to base quarter and lower other income (-26% YoY). DBL is in the advance stage of monetising 12 HAM projects and expects cash flow of Rs 2,000cr over FY22 & FY23. We maintain Buy rating due to strong order book and positive economic activity.


Outlook


Our TP of Rs753 based on a P/E of 13x FY23E EPS & HAM business at 0.3x P/B of invested equity.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dilip Buildcon #Geojit #Recommendations
first published: Feb 25, 2021 12:13 pm

