Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 579: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Dilip Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 579 in its research report dated February 08, 2019.
Dolat Capital's research report on Dilip Buildcon
We broadly maintain our revenue and EBITDA margin estimates for FY19E/ FY20E. Out of 12 HAM projects awarded in Q4FY18/ Q1FY19, we factor revenue from 6 HAM projects in FY19 and remaining 6 to start from 1HFY20 due to delay in ‘appointed date’. Our revenue estimate of ₹110 bn in FY20E is lower than management’s guidance of ₹115-120 bn. We factor higher capex of `2 bn for FY20E vs management guidance of nil. We downgrade our Adj. PAT estimates by 3.4% for FY19E due to higher interest cost and maintain for FY20E. Debt has increased by `932 mn/ ₹7.4bn during Q3FY19/ 9MFY19 to `37 bn due to money spent on projects where revenue contribution is either nil/ negligible. We factor reduction in debt to ₹34.6 bn (FY19E) in line with management guidance however we factor higher debt level of ~₹36.7bn for FY19E and FY20E. We expect DBL’s revenue/ Adj.
Outlook
APT to grow at muted CAGR of 14.0%/ 15.8% over FY19-21E. We rollover to FY21E. The stock has corrected sharply ~70% during YTDFY19, thus, we maintain Buy with a downward revised SOTP of `579 (Exhibit 1).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.