Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 466: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Dilip Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 466 in its research report dated May 31, 2020.
HDFC Securities' research report on Dilip Buildcon
DBL 4QFY20 financial performance was impacted by Rs 4-5bn of COVID-19 revenue loss towards Mar-20 end. Standalone gross/net debt reduction of Rs 3.2/4.5bn aided meet net D/E guidance of 0.81x. DBL EBIDTA/CFO of 1.3x helped generate Rs 18bn and retire debt. On back of COVID-19 DBL has not given FY21E growth guidance, labour availability at sites stood at 65-70%.
Outlook
We maintain BUY on DBL, with a TP of Rs 466/sh. We have valued EPC business at 8x FY22E EPS and HAM Projects invested equity at 1x P/BV.
