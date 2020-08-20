172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-dilip-buildcon-target-of-rs-466-hdfc-securities-2-5728911.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 466: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Dilip Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 466 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Dilip Buildcon


Dilip Buildcon (DBL) reported 1QFY21 APAT at Rs 336mn (73%/71% YoY/QoQ), marginally behind our estimate, as revenue declined by 16%/23% YoY/QoQ. However, execution was 9% ahead of our estimate as labour availability improved to 90%. CFO during the quarter was negative at Rs 2bn as NWC days increased to 114 days from 93 days at FY20 end. Net D/E also increased from 0.8x on Mar-20 to 0.92x on Jun-20. Nonetheless, despite muted ordering in the sector, the company has won orders of Rs 107bn till date in FY21.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on DBL, with a target price of Rs 466/sh, given its (1) strong and diversified order book of Rs 261bn and (2) continued focus on asset recycling. We have valued EPC business at 8x FY22E EPS and HAM at 1x P/BV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Buy #Dilip Buildcon #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

