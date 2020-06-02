Buy Dilip Buildcon target of Rs 368: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Dilip Buildcon

Covid-19 made Dilip Buildcon not only miss its year-end execution spurt, but order additions too were pushed to the future. Nevertheless, debt shrinking for a fifth straight quarter was heartening, and continued early completion of projects reinstates faith in its execution capabilities. With the Covid-19 situation yet evolving, it refrained from “guidance”, but talked of execution returning to normal sooner than later. A lighter balance sheet augurs well, but the OB would need to be attended to. Here, the recent reduced dependence on a single segment (roads) would help. Proven execution capabilities, a lighter balance sheet (efforts continuing) and attractive valuations make us retain our Buy rating.

Outlook

Adjusting for the Covid-impact, we slash FY21e earnings ~47% (~37% for FY22; changed tax assumption). At the CMP, the stock (excl. investments) quotes at a PER of 6.5x FY22e, against the TP implied 8x.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

