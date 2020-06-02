App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dilip Buildcon target of Rs 368: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Dilip Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 368 in its research report dated May 31, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Dilip Buildcon


Covid-19 made Dilip Buildcon not only miss its year-end execution spurt, but order additions too were pushed to the future. Nevertheless, debt shrinking for a fifth straight quarter was heartening, and continued early completion of projects reinstates faith in its execution capabilities. With the Covid-19 situation yet evolving, it refrained from “guidance”, but talked of execution returning to normal sooner than later. A lighter balance sheet augurs well, but the OB would need to be attended to. Here, the recent reduced dependence on a single segment (roads) would help. Proven execution capabilities, a lighter balance sheet (efforts continuing) and attractive valuations make us retain our Buy rating.



Outlook


Adjusting for the Covid-impact, we slash FY21e earnings ~47% (~37% for FY22; changed tax assumption). At the CMP, the stock (excl. investments) quotes at a PER of 6.5x FY22e, against the TP implied 8x.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 2, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Dilip Buildcon #Recommendations

