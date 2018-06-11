App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 1434: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Dilip Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1434 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on Dilip Buildcon

DBL  continued  to  deliver  strong  execution  with 4QFY18 Revenue beat of 15.3%.  Revenue  for  FY18  came  in  at  Rs  77.5bn.  DBL has consistently demonstrated industry beating 18.1% EBITDA margins in FY18. Despite a muted 9MFY18,  ~Rs  141.1bn  (EPC  portion) of orders were bagged in FY18 as NHAI tendering picked up pace in 4QFY18.

Outlook

DBL admits its core competency lies in EPC and it will continue to focus on getting out of BOT/HAM projects once executed. We maintain  BUY  with  a TP of Rs 1,434/sh (10x FY20E EV/EBITDA and BOT at 1x equity invested).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Buy #Dilip Buildcon #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

