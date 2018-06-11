Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 1434: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on Dilip Buildcon

DBL continued to deliver strong execution with 4QFY18 Revenue beat of 15.3%. Revenue for FY18 came in at Rs 77.5bn. DBL has consistently demonstrated industry beating 18.1% EBITDA margins in FY18. Despite a muted 9MFY18, ~Rs 141.1bn (EPC portion) of orders were bagged in FY18 as NHAI tendering picked up pace in 4QFY18.

Outlook

DBL admits its core competency lies in EPC and it will continue to focus on getting out of BOT/HAM projects once executed. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 1,434/sh (10x FY20E EV/EBITDA and BOT at 1x equity invested).

