Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 1434: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Dilip Buildcon

DBL delivered strong execution with 1QFY19 revenue beat of 3.7%. Revenue for 1QFY19 came in at Rs 24.4bn. Margins continued to be higher than industry at 17.8%. APAT at Rs 2.5bn was 30.9% above our estimates on account of deferred tax reversal impact of Rs 173mn. Adjusted for deferred tax APAT was 22.0% above estimates. There was no early completion bonus in 1QFY19. During 1QFY19, DBL added Rs 27.4bn of orders (order book now Rs 240.9bn) in mining and roads segment. DBL expects to add ~Rs 100bn inflows in FY19 as NHAI bidding resumes from 2HFY19E. With noise around DBL’s auditors fading out, DBL admits its core competency lies in EPC and it will continue to focus on getting out of HAM projects once executed. NWC days has improved to 85 vs 89days QoQ.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 1,434/sh (10x FY20E EV/EBITDA and BOT at 1x equity invested)

