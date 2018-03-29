App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 29, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 1423: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Dilip Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1423 in its research report dated March 20, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Dilip Buildcon


DBL with its differentiated business model that lays on project selection and execution with operational efficiency continues to remain one of the prime beneficiaries of Govt’s Bharatmala project (` 6.95tn). With its presence across 13 states of India (as on Mar’18) and signing of an agreement with Shrem Group (Aug’17) to exit 100% from its 24 BoT projects for ` 16bn, DBL is in much better placed to benefit from an upcoming pick up in the road awarding activity.

Outlook

We expect DBL to witness traction in revenue, best EBITDA margin among peers, superior net profit margin, comfortable working capital, robust order inflow and order book, robust FCFF, declining leverage, and improving healthy return ratios (RoE/ RoCE of 26.5%/ 29.4% by FY20E) over FY17-20E. Thus, we reiterate Buy on the stock with an upward revised SOTP of ` 1,423

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Dilip Buildcon #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.