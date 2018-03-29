Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 1423: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Dilip Buildcon

DBL with its differentiated business model that lays on project selection and execution with operational efficiency continues to remain one of the prime beneficiaries of Govt’s Bharatmala project (` 6.95tn). With its presence across 13 states of India (as on Mar’18) and signing of an agreement with Shrem Group (Aug’17) to exit 100% from its 24 BoT projects for ` 16bn, DBL is in much better placed to benefit from an upcoming pick up in the road awarding activity.

Outlook

We expect DBL to witness traction in revenue, best EBITDA margin among peers, superior net profit margin, comfortable working capital, robust order inflow and order book, robust FCFF, declining leverage, and improving healthy return ratios (RoE/ RoCE of 26.5%/ 29.4% by FY20E) over FY17-20E. Thus, we reiterate Buy on the stock with an upward revised SOTP of ` 1,423

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.