Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 1344: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Dilip Buildcon

DBL’s standalone revenue grew sharply by 46.1% YoY to `25.6bn in Q4FY18 (8.9% above estimates) led by better execution run rate in roads (+41% YoY) and mining (+246% YoY) segments. Revenue includes early completion bonus of `636mn vs. `680mn (Q4FY17). EBITDA margin down 179bps YoY to 18.5% (64bps below estimates), primarily due to higher material costs by 435bps at 78.7% of revenue which was partially offset by fall in other expenses and employee costs. Reported PAT growth restricted to 11.0% YoY to `2.2bn due to exceptional loss of `152mn due to sale of BOT assets to Shrem group, higher interest cost (+19.1% YoY) and higher tax rate of 17.3% vs (2.8%). Adj. PAT grew 12.3% YoY `1.7bn (18.1% below estimates) due to better operating performance. We reiterate Buy on the stock due to its differentiated business model, proven execution capability, growth trajectory coupled with improving financials.

Outlook

We broadly maintain our revenue and EBITDA margin estimates for FY19E and FY20E. However, we cut our Adj. PAT estimates by 11.2%/ 8.3% for FY19E/ FY20E to factor in higher debt. We expect DBL to witness traction in revenue, best EBITDA margin among peers, superior net profit margin, comfortable working capital, robust order inflow and order book, declining leverage, and improving healthy return ratios (RoE/ RoCE of 25.1%/ 27.6% by FY20E) over FY18-20E. Thus, we reiterate Buy on the stock with a downward revised SOTP of `1,344

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.