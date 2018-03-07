App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 07, 2018 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 1338: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Dilip Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1338 in its research report dated February 20, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Axis Direct's research report on Dilip Buildcon


Dilip Buildcon’s (DBL) Q3FY18 sales grew 40% YoY to Rs 19.4 bn, ahead of our estimate of Rs 18.1 bn and consensus estimate of Rs 17.7 bn. EBITDA was up 24% YoY at Rs 3.4 bn and 6% above our estimate. EBITDA margin was down ~230 bps YoY at 17.7%. PAT came in at ~Rs 1.7 bn (up 52% YoY) on negligible tax rate.

Outlook

We increase our FY18 EPS to Rs 53 (vs. Rs 46 earlier) given the strong execution in Q3. We maintain our FY19 EPS at Rs 66 and introduce FY20 EPS at Rs 74 (driven by 20% topline growth and stable margin). We roll forward to FY20. Our revised TP stands at Rs 1,338 (18x FY20E EPS) vs. Rs 1,227.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Dilip Buildcon #Recommendations

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC