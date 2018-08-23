Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 1276: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Dilip Buildcon

DBL results for the quarter were ahead of our estimates led by better than expected execution and margins. Better than expected order inflow during FY18 and a robust order book provides healthy visibility of future earnings and company expects to achieve Rs 100 bn of revenues in FY19. We arrive at a revised price target of Rs 1276 and maintain BUY on the stock.

Outlook

We believe that DBL will continue to trade at premium multiples as compared to its peers owing to faster pace of execution, strong margins, excellent return ratios as well as lower leverage.

