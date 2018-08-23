App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 1276: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Dilip Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1276 in its research report dated August 17, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Dilip Buildcon


DBL results for the quarter were ahead of our estimates led by better than expected execution and margins. Better than expected order inflow during FY18 and a robust order book provides healthy visibility of future earnings and company expects to achieve Rs 100 bn of revenues in FY19. We arrive at a revised price target of Rs 1276 and maintain BUY on the stock.


Outlook


We believe that DBL will continue to trade at premium multiples as compared to its peers owing to faster pace of execution, strong margins, excellent return ratios as well as lower leverage.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 23, 2018 04:09 pm

tags #Buy #Dilip Buildcon #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

