you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 28, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 1261: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Dilip Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1261 in its research report dated February 14, 2018.

Dolat Capital's report on Dilip Buildcon


DBL’s standalone revenue grew sharply by 39.8% YoY to `19.4bn in Q3FY18 (5.7% above estimates) due to better execution run rate in Road and Mining segments. EBITDA margin down 223 bps YoY to 17.7% (55bps below estimates) primarily due to higher material costs by 226bps at 76.9% of revenue. Adj. PAT grew by 51.6% YoY to `1.6bn due to stellar operating performance coupled with lower tax rate which stood at (0.5%) vs. 5.3%. We reiterate Buy on the stock due to its differentiated business model, proven execution capability, growth trajectory coupled with improving financials.

Outlook

We expect DBL to witness traction in order inflow and revenue, best EBITDA margin among peers, superior net profit margin, comfortable working capital, robust order inflow and order book, robust FCFF, declining leverage, and improving healthy return ratios (RoE/ RoCE of 24.9%/ 27.6% by FY20E) over FY17-20E. Thus, we reiterate Buy on the stock with an upward revised SOTP of `1,261 (Exhibit 1).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

