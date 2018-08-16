App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DHFL; target of Rs 743: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on DHFL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 743 in its research report dated August 16, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on DHFL


DHFL’s AUM grew to INR 1.21tn in 1QFY19 up by 37.1%YoY, 8.9% QoQ (vs. CSEC estimate of 31.1%YoY). Disbursements continued to grow sharply at 64.9%YoY. Off balance sheet AUM stood at 17% of total AUM as of 1QFY19. Going forward, the management expects loan book to grow by 20-24% p.a, till FY20E, predominantly driven by focus on affordable housing and SME segment. Growth in loan portfolio was largely led by SME (71.3%YoY), LAP segments (73.4%YoY) and Project Loans (49.2%YoY) whereas Home loans segment showed a steady growth of 23.5%YoY. Consequently, their share in the overall portfolio was noted at Home loans: 59%, Project Loans: 16 %, LAP: 21% and SME: 4%.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at P/ABV of 1.9X, P/E of 10.5X FY20E. Healthy growth in loan book, improving cost of funds on account of change in borrowing mix, improving cost efficiency and stable asset quality paints a positive picture for DHFL, hence we maintain BUY rating and maintain the target price at INR 743, assigning a P/ABV 2.1X of FY20E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 04:17 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #DHFL #Recommendations

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.