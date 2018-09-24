Buy DHFL; target of Rs 743: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on DHFL

After the news of a secondary debt market deal spread in the equity markets, wherein DHFL’s Commercial papers (CP) were sold at 11% yield (yield at the time of origination was ~9.2%) by DSP Mutual fund , stock prices of DHFL corrected by ~42% on Friday. The mutual fund opted selling DHFL’s paper due to high redemption pressure from investors, as the fund had significant exposure to IL&FS. After a series of defaults from IL&FS, investors are now turning risk averse, which was further aggravated by a rating downgrade by ICRA. This coupled with raising concerns over tightening liquidity in the system, created a panic situation in the market and investors chose to exit from companies (especially NBFCs and HFCs), that had any exposure to CPs. DHFL’s management held a conference call, to clarify that DHFL’s asset liability management is positive over the 0-1 year, 1-2 years and 2-3 years horizons and its exposure to CPs is the lowest at just ~ 8% of their borrowings which will be maturing in a phased manner. The highlights of the call are as follows: The company has not defaulted in any kind of repayments and has enough liquidity to meet obligations till March 2019. The management has explicitly stated that DHFL has no relationship with IL&FS, whether direct or indirect.

Outlook

As we had highlighted in our earlier event update on Banking sector, titled- “Bond yields at 4 year high; to push incremental CoF and MTM losses further ”, NBFCs and HFCs will see compression in NIMs, due to rising bond yields and tightening liquidity conditions. That said, DHFL’s strong ALM will help it maintain margins at current levels. Post the panic seen in the equity markets on Friday, the stock is currently trading at P/ABV of 1.0X, P/E of 5.6X FY20E. We expect stock to recover, if 2QFY19 results are in line with management’s guidance. Healthy growth in loan book, improving cost of funds on account of change in borrowing mix, improving cost efficiency and stable asset quality paints a positive picture for DHFL, hence we maintain BUY rating and maintain the target price at INR 743, assigning a P/ABV 2.1X of FY20E.

For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.